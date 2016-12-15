Russian president on a visit to Japan

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to Japan.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian president's plane landed at the Yamaguchi Ube airport.

Then he went to the residence of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They will have talks there.

According to Japanese NHK TV, meeting between Abe and Putin delayed for two hours. It was due to postponement of Russian president's arrival.

Notably, V.Putin's visit will last till December 16.