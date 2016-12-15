 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian president on a visit to Japan

    Putin will meet with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to Japan.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian president's plane landed at the Yamaguchi Ube airport.

    Then he went to the residence of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They will have talks there.

    According to Japanese NHK TV, meeting between Abe and Putin delayed for two hours. It was due to postponement of Russian president's arrival.

    Notably, V.Putin's visit will last till December 16.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi