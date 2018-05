Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian military aircraft bombing 7 km away from Kilis, Turkey's border with Syria Azaz region has killed 25 civilians and injured more than 50.

Report informs, the information was spread by the Syrian Liberation Army (SAO).

According to the information, Russian jets have bombed SAO's positions in Azaz district, Syria.

After the bombing, local residents turned off the fire.