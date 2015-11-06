Russian plane crash: UK suspects bomb was placed in hold

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ UK investigators looking at what caused a Russian airliner to crash in Egypt believe a bomb was put in the hold prior to take-off, Report informs the BBC has learned.

The UK government suspended all flights to and from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh two days ago.

The move came after it decided the incident was likely to be have been caused by terrorism.

It had received intelligence based on intercepted communications between militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

Britons stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh since then are due to begin returning home, but will only be allowed to bring hand luggage.

The Metrojet Airbus A321 fell from the sky last Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

It was flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg when it came down in Sinai. Most of the victims were Russian.