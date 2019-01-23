Russian MFA: US notified that they finally quit INF Treaty

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has notified Russia via diplomatic channels that their decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was final, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that he spoke at a briefing on the 9M729 rocket for military attaches and media.

"The American side took another destructive step by announcing at the highest level the intention to withdraw from the treaty. Almost immediately, this intention was confirmed to us via bilateral channels, and a clear explanation was given that the announced step was not an invitation to dialogue, and the decision was made due to the combination of circumstances and it is final," the Russian diplomat noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said Russia is against the breakdown of the INF Treaty and will take retaliatory steps for US withdrawal from the treaty.