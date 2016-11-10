Russian MFA spokesperson: We were in contact with Trump's team during campaign

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We were in contact with Donald Trump's team during the U.S. election campaign".

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sergei Ryabkov said they was in contact with President-elect Donald Trump’s team during the U.S. election campaign, despite repeated denials by the Republican candidate’s advisers that any links existed.

“There were contacts” before the election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday, according to the Interfax news service. “We continue this work of course,” he said, without giving details of what the contacts were.