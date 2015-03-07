Russian FSS detained suspects in the murder of Nemtsov

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Two suspects in the murder of politician Boris Nemtsov detained on Saturday", - told reporters the head of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"As a result of thie operational works, today detained two suspects in this crime, Gubashev Anzor and Dadaev Zaur, as informed the head of Russian state", said Bortnikov.

The head of the FSS said that the suspects are residents of the Caucasus, stressing that the operational and investigative activities are underway.

I.Bortnikov said, 'due to the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the FSS, the Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee were instructed to set up a joint operational-investigative team to investigate the murder of Boris Nemtsov'.