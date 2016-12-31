Russian Foreign Ministry: There is a feeling that Democrats in US trying to take revenge on Trump

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Moscow, there is a feeling that the team of the US Democratic Party is trying to avenge President-elect Donald Trump for his victory. Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to her, at present time " The outgoing administration do not give up attempts to worsen bilateral relations, not realizing that that's the limit."

"To be honest, there is a feeling that now Democratic team is just trying to take revenge on Trump for victory, taking just absurd decision a month before his inauguration," - the diplomat said.

As an example, the recent decision on supply of heavy weapons to Syrian opposition.