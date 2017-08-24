Lavrov to visit Gulf countries to mull situation around Qatar

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will make a trip to the Gulf countries.

Report informs, spokesperson for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, Lavrov will visit Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar. During the visits, he will be received by the heads of states and foreign ministers of the countries.

"The prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation around Qatar, will be discussed during the meeting, Russia calls for refraining from confrontational rhetoric and for reaching compromises through discussions at the negotiating table", she said.