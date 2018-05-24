Russian famous tycoon applies for Israeli citizenship

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian businessman Roman Abramovich on Thursday will arrive in Israel where he may apply for Israeli citizenship.

Report informs citing the Israeli media writes. The daily speculates Abramovich decided to make such a move after facing problems with getting a British visa. Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea football club, is currently building a manor in Tel-Aviv’s prestigious Neve Tsedek neighborhood. Another Israeli newspaper, Globes, said in April 2015 that Abramovich had shelled out 25 million dollars for the Varsano Hotel in Neve Tsedek. So far, this has been his first real estate purchase in Israel. According to the newspaper, the tycoon also snapped up a 1,500-square meter plot of land adjacent to the hotel. During the same period, Globes says, Abramovich purchased four Israeli startup companies. One of them working on an ultra-fast charging smartphone battery.