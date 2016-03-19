​Russia reveals a list of crew and passengers crashed in Boeing in Rostov

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ EMERCOM of Russia has revealed a list of passengers and crew, crashed in Rostov-on-Don, six of the seven crew members were foreigners.

Report informs, the official website of the Ministry.

The revealed list included 55 passengers of the plane, whose nationalities are being specified.

Among the Boeing crew there were six foreigners - Sokratous Aristos, Alava Alejandro Cruz, Javier Alejandro Caro Curbelo, Konfait Alex Dominic Yoram, Delacrus Laura Patricia, Zhulduz Nazirdinova, as well as a Russian citizen Maxim Audrus.