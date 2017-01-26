Russian draft constitution on Syria grants 'autonomy' to Kurds

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Syria is called "Syrian Arab Republic" in the Article 1 of present constitution, however, changed to "Syrian Republic" in the draft constitution".

Report informs citing the Haber7, a proposal from Russia on a new constitution declares.

Some of articles in the draft constitution are as follows:

According to information, however, the country's territorial integrity is preserved in the draft, it is proposed to grant "autonomy" to Kurds.

Also, Article "Syrian president must be a Muslim" removed from current constitution.

According to the draft, non-Arab population of the region has the right to choose their language. It allows Syrian Kurds "to declare Kurdish official language in the autonomy".

According to the document proposed by Russia, term of office of the president is 7 years. It means Bashar Al-Assad will leave his post after 7 years.

Notably, a meeting on settlement of the situation in Syria, with the initiative of Turkey, Iran and Russia was held in Astana, Kazakhstan on January 23-24, 2017.