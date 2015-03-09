Russian Defense Ministry: Funding of state armaments program increased 1.5 times

Baku. March 9. REPORT.AZ/ Share of the state armaments program (SAP) in the budget of the Russian Defense Ministry has increased 1.5 times in two years.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Tatyana Shevtsova said that to reporters.

She noted that in the future the ratio of the maintenance costs and equipment should be 30 to 70, which will contribute to the orderly development and re-equipment of the Armed Forces.