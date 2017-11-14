Russian defence ministry: US directly supports ISIS in Syria

© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian Defense Ministry has said it has obtained evidence the US-led coalition provides support for the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS)".

Report informs referring to the TASS quoting Russian defence ministry.

"The operation to regain control of Abu Kamal held by the Syrian government troops late last week exposed instances of direct interaction with and support for Islamic State terrorists by the US-led international coalition," ninistry added.