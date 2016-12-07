 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian colonel killed in Syria

    Officer was killed in Syria after shelling in Aleppo

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian military adviser has died in Syria after shelling in Aleppo "by the so-called opposition forces". Report informs citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

    “Colonel Ruslan Galitsky has died in the hospital from severe wounds. Russian military doctors had been fighting for his life for a few days. The serviceman was wounded during shelling of a residential neighborhood in western Aleppo by militants of the so-called opposition,” the ministry’s statement said as cited by RIA Novosti.

    The deceased serviceman, identified as Colonel Ruslan Galitsky, was working with a group of Russian military counselors, the ministry added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi