Russian colonel killed in Syria

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian military adviser has died in Syria after shelling in Aleppo "by the so-called opposition forces". Report informs citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

“Colonel Ruslan Galitsky has died in the hospital from severe wounds. Russian military doctors had been fighting for his life for a few days. The serviceman was wounded during shelling of a residential neighborhood in western Aleppo by militants of the so-called opposition,” the ministry’s statement said as cited by RIA Novosti.

The deceased serviceman, identified as Colonel Ruslan Galitsky, was working with a group of Russian military counselors, the ministry added.