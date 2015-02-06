​Russian citizen arrested on charges of high treason in Moscow

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian security services disrupted a Russian citizen, who transmitted secret information to a Western country. Report informs, it was announced by Interfax source, which is familiar with the situation.

"Kravtsov, accused of treason, was arrested in Moscow, his detention was carried out last year", said the official.

He stressed that the suspected would remain in custody at least until the end of March 2015.

The country, to which the information was sent is not specified.

The press service of the Lefortovo court of Moscow confirmed the arrest of the accused in treason. "21 January, pursuant to the court verdict, the arrest of Gennady Nikolay Kravtsov, accused under Article 275 of the Criminal Code, was extended until March 27, 2015," stated the court spokesman Julia Skotnikova. The files are marked Top Secret, it the court did not disclose details.