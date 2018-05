Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian warplanes bombed the Syrian town of Maarat al-Numan which is bordering with Turkey's Reyhanli, Hatay province and killed 5 civilians, 10 got injured.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Turkish media.

According to the information, Russia launched two rockets.

As a result of the bombardment, residential buildings were destroyed, 5 civilians dead, 10 injured.