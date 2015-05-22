Russian bombers spotted over Sweden's Oland Island

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Swedish fighter jets allegedly detected two Russian bombers in its international airspace over Sweden's Oland Island in the Baltic Sea Thursday, military sources said.

"The two TU-22 bombers were intercepted by two Swedish Jas Gripen jets at noon on Thursday," Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces General Sverker Goranson told the Swedish national radio broadcaster, EKOT.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Russian bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, resumed their normal routes after the interception, Goranson said.

Last month, Nordic nations agreed to boost their defense ties, increase solidarity with Baltic States, and conduct joint military exercises amid deteriorating relations with Russia, calling it "the biggest challenge to European Security."

Defense ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland said in a joint declaration on April 9 that their countries must be prepared for emergencies that might arise.

The ministers said in the declaration published in the Norwegian daily Aftenposten Thursday: "(Russia) has shown that it is ready to use military means to achieve their political goals, even when it involves violations of international law."

"There is increasing military and intelligence activity in the Baltics and in our northern areas," the ministers said.

"The Russian military is challenging us along our borders and there have been several border infringements in the Baltics," they added.

The heightened tensions have also led to the traditionally neutral Scandinavian countries to upgrade their defense capabilities. Finland and Sweden are not NATO-member countries, but they have increased their cooperation with the Alliance in response to what they call "Russian aggression."