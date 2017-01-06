 Top
    Russian Armed Forces begin Syria phaseout

    Russia has started the reduction of its military group in Syria

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's planned reduction of its military presence in Syria has begun with a Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov heavy carrier.

    Report informs referring to Interfax, Russian Armed Forces General Staff said Friday.

    In accordance with the decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry is beginning to reduce the Armed Forces grouping in Syria," General Valery Gerasimov told reporters.

    Gerasimov said the reduction begins with the Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battlecruiser and auxiliary ships.

