    Russian ambassador summoned to Swedish Foreign Ministry

    Reason was an incident on accompanying by Russian Su-27 the Swedish military aircraft

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ambassador to Sweden was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry after an incident on accompanying by Russian Su-27 the Swedish military aircraft, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    The Swedish Armed Forces said that Su-27 fighter on Monday accompanied a Swedish military aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea at a very close distance.

    Notably, identification of Swedish flights by Russian aircraft is an ordinary event. The incident was reported to the country government.

