Russian airstrikes hit Syria's Aleppo hospital, 53 killed

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ A wave of Russian airstrikes and shelling killed 53 people in less than 24 hours in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, monitors and activists said Thursday, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The contested city is now one of the main battlegrounds of Syria's devastating civil war, with a cease-fire that has collapsed and peace talks in Geneva stalled.

At least 27 people died as a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee for the Red Cross and nearby buildings were hit overnight in the rebel-held part of Aleppo.