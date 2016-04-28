 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian airstrikes hit Syria's Aleppo hospital, 53 killed

    The contested city is now one of the main battlegrounds of Syria's devastating civil war

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ A wave of Russian airstrikes and shelling killed 53 people in less than 24 hours in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, monitors and activists said Thursday, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.  

    The contested city is now one of the main battlegrounds of Syria's devastating civil war, with a cease-fire that has collapsed and peace talks in Geneva stalled.

    At least 27 people died as a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee for the Red Cross and nearby buildings were hit overnight in the rebel-held part of Aleppo.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi