Defence Ministry: Russian air force destroys ISIL command center, training camp

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Air Force’s Su-34 Fullback strike fighters have destroyed an Islamic State command center and training camp, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Gen.-Maj. Igor Konashenkov said Friday.

“On October 1, Su-34s conducted strikes on an Islamic State training camp near the populated region of Mahdan-Jadid as well as against a covert command center near Qasert-Faraj to the southwest of Raqqa,” Konashenkov told journalists.

He said that the ISIL command center has been damaged and that the infrastructure of the terrorist training camp has been fully destroyed.