Russia violated borders of NATO countries 15 times over past year

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance issued alert 15 times regarding danger posed by Russia, violating borders of NATO member countries.

Report informs, 'Bild' newspaper of Germany reports.

According to the information, NATO carried out alert flight as for threat posed by Russian submarines, spy and war planes since September, 2014.

The newspaper published the dates of the violations.

On September 19, 2014 Russian warplane flied near Norway's airspace. NATO's Eurofighter military aircraft pursued Russian fighters.

On October 17-24, 2014 Russian submarines were seen on Sweden coasts.

On October 28, 2014 Russian 6 military aircrafts entered international airspace over the Baltic sea.

On October 29, 2014 Royal Air Force prevented flight of Russian military aircrafts in the air.

On October 31, 2014 UK planes accompanied Russian warplane of Tupolew Tu-95 in a field, which flight information referring to the country were collected.

On February 28, 2015 Great Britain recorded nearing of two Russian warplanes towards civil plane over Manche Sea.

On February 29, 2015 nearing of Russian warplane towards passenger plane in north-east of France.

On March 17, 2015 Russian submarine was seen on Northern Ireland's coasts.

On April 13, 2015 UK 3 vessels accompanied Russian warship passing through the Manche Sea.

On May 12, 2015 Russian military spy plane over Gulf of Finland.

On May 14, 2015 two warplanes flying from Great Britain prevented Russian two fighters, flying toward Scotland to violate British airspace.

On August 31, 2015 as Russian fighters confirmed over the Baltic Sea, NATO military aircrafts flied up.

Violation of Turkish airspace by Russia was not included to this statistic figures. Russia launched air operations in Syria on September 30. During this period, Russia violated Turkish air space 5 times. For the last time, such an incident occurred on November 24. Despite 10 warnings to Russian pilots within 5 minutes, those who violated airspace rejected calls. As a result, Turkish Air Force shot down Russian 'Su-24'.