    Russia, Turkey and Iran will resist separatism in Syria

    Tenth round of talks on Syrian settlement in Astana format is held on July 30-31 in Sochi

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ / Countries-guarantees of the ceasefire in Syria (Russia, Iran, Turkey) after the tenth round of talks on Syrian issue in the Astana format, which was held in Sochi, expressed their readiness to resist the separatist intentions that undermine the sovereignty of the SAR, it is told in the draft of final statement of Astana-10, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "The parties expressed their commitment to the confrontation of separatist intentions, which purpose is to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as national security in neighboring countries," the document says.

    The tenth round of talks on Syrian settlement in the Astana format takes place on July 30-31 in Sochi.

