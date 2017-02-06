Russia, Turkey and Iran joint meeting on Syria starts in Astana

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A session of the joint task group, comprising representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, on the ceasefire in Syria, has begun in Kazakhstan’s Astana.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the meeting is also attended by representatives of the United Nations and Jordan.

The task force of these countries is set to discuss the observance of the ceasefire by Syria’s conflicting parties, to elaborate measures of control and preventing ceasefire violations, of building up trust between the Syrian authorities and the opposition, and to look at matters of humanitarian assistance.