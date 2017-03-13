Russia, Turkey and Iran confirm participation in Astana talks

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan received confirmation from Russia, Turkey and Iran on participation in the international meeting in Astana on settlement of the situation in Syria.

Report informs citing TASS, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

The minister said that "today delegations begin to arrive to participate in the next round of Astana process, aimed at resolving the situation in Syria".

The next international meeting on settlement of the situation in Syria will be held in Astana on March 14-15. Invitations have been sent to representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan. Confirmation of participation of the delegations of Syrian government and opposition is expected. Preliminary consultations are scheduled for March 14, a plenary session of the participants for March 15.