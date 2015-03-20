Russia to support Iraq in fight against ISIL

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will support Iraq in the fight against ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).Report informs citing the TASS, this was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin during a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Iraq, the Iraqi co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Ibrahim Jafari.

"Today your country defending its independence, its sovereignty from external aggression, we are closely following what is happening, your struggle with an aggressive ISIL movement. We will support you in this fight . We will promptly respond to your requests and will do it henceforth", - Dmitry Rogozin said.