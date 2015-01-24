Russia tightens visa terms for foreigners

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Already beginning from Monday, on January 26, foreigners intending to visit the Russian Federation will have to specify the route of the intended stay in the country. Report informs citing Russian website Vesti.ru.

These rules are spelled out in the new questionnaire for foreign citizens, was approved by the Federal Migration Service (FMS). And the profile is mandatory for all applicants, regardless of category, type and duration of the visa.

As explained in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), in the route will need to specify all the settlements, which the foreigner is going to visit the territory of Russia. In addition, the mandatory requested address migration registration, information about the host and the host country.

According to the information, new visa regulations may adversely affect the inbound tourist flow to Russia.