Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Sukhoi-33 fighter jet crashed in the Mediterranean while landing on The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian Defence Ministry said.

"After performing a combat mission over Syria a Sukhoi-33 fighter-jet overran the runway while trying to land on The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. The arresting cable’s rupture was the reason," the ministry says.