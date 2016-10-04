Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN presented program of Security Council in October

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the UN Security Council, Permanent Representativeof the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, presented the program of the Security Council in October.

Report informs, in general, 20 meetings scheduled in October.

Vitaly Churkin said today his delegation had submitted a new draft resolution aimed at the prohibition of terrorism and extremism propaganda to the UN Security Council.

The ambassador said on October 5, Council members will be transferred to the next stage of the preliminary vote on the candidacy of the UN Secretary General - voting procedure using papers of different colors for the permanent and non-permanent members.

"This means that it will be known how permanent members will vote and there may raise the question about application of the veto in respect of a particular candidate", said Russia's permanent representative. According to him, after that members of the Council will decide, if they are ready to begin a formal vote.

According to Vitaly Churkin, the meeting will be held in October on cooperation with regional organizations. Traditionally, the Council's agenda - subject of the Middle East: the planned debate on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, discussion of the reports on the implementation of resolution 1559 on Lebanon and the situation in Yemen.