Russia's COVID-19 tally stands below 10 thousand per day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 9,263 over the last day in Russia. The daily growth for four days in a row does not exceed 10 thousand.

Report informs citing the TASS, 115 patients have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 2,837.

According to the country's task force, the country had recorded 299,941 positive cases in all regions. The daily growth was 3.2%, which is the lowest level.

A record number of coronavirus patients have recovered over the last day in Russia (5,921). In total, 76,130 people have been cured in the country.

According to TASS calculations, those who have already recovered from the virus stands for 25.4%.