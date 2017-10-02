Russia negotiates establishment of next military base in Kyrgyzstan

© РИА Новости / Табылды Кадырбеков

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian side is negotiating deployment of the second military base on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov said.

"At the level of the relevant ministries, consultations were held on this issue. The Kyrgyz Republic believes that to ensure security not only in the country, but also in the region as a whole, it is necessary to deploy a military base in the south", S. Isakov said.

He also stressed, at the moment there is no final decision on this issue.