Russia, Iran, Syria Reportedly Set Up Joint Center in Baghdad to Fight ISIL

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian, Syrian and Iranian military have set up a coordination center in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to begin working with Iran-backed Shia militias fighting the Islamic State group, Fox News television channel reported, citing Western intelligence sources, Report informs.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs, said that Russia and Iran would enhance their coordination with the Syrian government on Tehran's plan for a political settlement of the ongoing Syrian civil war.

According to the channel, the coordination cell includes participation of low-level Russian generals. The Iraqi government may also be involved, the media said.