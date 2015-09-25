 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia, Iran, Syria Reportedly Set Up Joint Center in Baghdad to Fight ISIL

    The coordination cell includes participation of low-level Russian generals, Iraqi government may also be involved, the media said

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian, Syrian and Iranian military have set up a coordination center in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to begin working with Iran-backed Shia militias fighting the Islamic State group, Fox News television channel reported, citing Western intelligence sources, Report informs.

    Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs, said that Russia and Iran would enhance their coordination with the Syrian government on Tehran's plan for a political settlement of the ongoing Syrian civil war.

    According to the channel, the coordination cell includes participation of low-level Russian generals. The Iraqi government may also be involved, the media said.

    The channel reported that the Russian military had begun flying fighter jets from Bassel al-Assad airport in Latakia, the principal port city of Syria, making laps around the base without conducting strikes.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi