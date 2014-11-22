Russia-Iran oil talks likely in OPEC meeting in Vienna

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Along with Iran's oil minister’s message of convergence and further unity among OPEC members, Minister of energy of the Russian Federation and CEO of Rosneft will be special guests in 166th OPEC’s meeting in Vienna.

After a collapse in oil prices in global market, all major OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers such as Russia, Azerbaijan and Mexico are ready to return stability to the oil market prices.

Accordingly, since the beginning of energy diplomacy among OPEC members and initiation of talks on the eve of 166th OPEC meeting in Vienna, Russia, as well as Iran, called for greater convergence among the major oil producers.

In the current circumstances, Russia, with a daily production capacity of over 10 million barrels of oil, has become the world’s biggest oil producer - ousting Saudi Arabia from the top slot.