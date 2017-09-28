Russia forgives $ 20 bln debt of African countries

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has written off debt of African countries in the amount of over $ 20 billion.

Report informs citing the "Interfax", this was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As part of the initiative to help the poorest countries with heavy indebtedness, over $ 20 bln in debt of African countries have been written off", - Putin told reporters after talks with the president of Guinea, Alpha Condé.

Moreover, according to Putin, in 2016, Russia has allocated $ 5 mln through the channels of the World Food Organization to support African countries.