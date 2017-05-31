 Top
    Russia fires cruise missiles at ISIS from Mediterranean Sea

    Russian MoD: The US, Turkish and Israeli militaries received a warning in advance

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian warships, a frigate named Admiral Essen and submarine named Krasnodar from the Mediterranean Sea, fired four Kalibr cruise missiles on combat vehicles and militants outside the Syrian city of Palmyra. Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian Defense Ministry said.

    The statement declares that all targets have been destroyed.

    The US, Turkish, and Israeli militaries received appropriate warning in advance of the missile launches through active hotlines, Ministry of Defence added.

