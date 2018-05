Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has supplied the last air defense systems S-300 to Iran it was obliged to provide under a bilateral contract.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Alexander Fomin said at the exhibition of arms ArmHiTec-2016 in Yerevan.

"Yes, it is through with the supplies," the FSMTC official said in reply to a question.