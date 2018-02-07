Russia begins deportation of North Korean workers

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has started to deport the North Korean workers in line with UN Security Council resolution adopted last December.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora said.

"Many governors have started to deport Koreans in order to report early implementation of the resolution", he said, adding that the move demonstrates Russia’s commitment to implementation of UN Security Council decisions.

Matsegora said the move will have serious impact on the Russian economy, especially in the Far East, which had about 12,000 workers from North Korea.

"This will deal a blow to the Russian economy, a serious blow, especially to the Far East," he said.

The diplomat said that the Russian authorities do not forcefully deport North Koreans who do not want to return back. "We don’t return anyone to North Korea by force. We have never did," he said.

Earlier, the UN Security Council unanimously introduced new sanctions against the DPRK, which will significantly limit the export and import capabilities of Pyongyang.Resolution 2375 established the strictest UN sanctions regime in the 21st century.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on measures to implement the resolution.