Russia and NATO suspended international military cooperation

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ International military cooperation between Russia and NATO is interrupted, however, the Russian Defense Ministry appreciates this fact quietly.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov said that to journalists.

According to him military relations with NATO in 2014 were frozen at the initiative of the Alliance. Such an unilateral decision was taken in Brussels.

In the Defense Ministry to the decision of NATO colleagues reacted calmly, said Deputy Minister.

He added that foreign partners have suspended the implementation of those projects, which in recent years have yielded positive results.

This anti-piracy and counter-terrorism and security in Afghanistan and the surrounding region. Cooperation initiative in the airspace in which the mechanism was formed to respond to acts of air terrorism has been suspended "- said Antonov.

He stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO will lead to a complete breakdown in relations between Russia and NATO.