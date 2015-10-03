Russia Air Force destroys ISIL underground depot near Raqqa

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Accurate delivery of a concrete-piercing bomb BETAB-500 launched from a Su-34 aircraft near Raqqa destroyed a hardened command centre of one of the illegal armed groups as well as an underground bunker with explosives and ammunition depot," Report informs referring to Sputnik, Igor Konashenkov said.

"Russian air grouping continues making precise attacks at the ‪‎ISIL‬ terrorists from the Hmeymim airbase. Twenty-four hours a day ‪‎UAV‬s are monitoring the situation in the ISIL activity areas. All the detected targets are effectively engaged day and night in any weather conditions," Igor Konashenkov said. "As a result of 6 sorties from the Hmeymim airbase in the evening and at night, pinpoint strikes hit 3 facilities of terrorists’ infrastructure."