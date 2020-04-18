Top

Russia: 36 793 people infected with COVID-19

The number of people infected with a new coronavirus infection in Russia has grown by 4,785 over the past 24 hours and now stands at 36,793 in all regions of the country. Currently, 3 057 people have recovered, 313 died, according to the operational headquarters, to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

"In Russia, cumulatively, 36,793 cases (+ 15%) of coronavirus infection were registered in 85 regions. Over the past day, 467 people were discharged after recovery, and 3 057 for the entire period. Forty patients with coronavirus died per day. A total of 313 people died in Russia, " - the headquarters said.

