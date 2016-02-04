Royal Dutch Shell to cut 10,000 staff

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Famous 'Royal Dutch Shell' company will cut 10,000 personnel.

Report informs citing the BBC.

According to the information, reason of the cut is steepest fall of company's earnings in last 13 years. In 4th quarter of 2015, 'Shell' has gained 1,8 billion USD. During analogical period of 2014, this figure made 3,3 billion USD.

Despite 19 billion USD of total earnings in 2014, last year this figure fell to 3,8 billion.

The company abandoned its several large-scale projects, such as Alaskan coast oil exploration.