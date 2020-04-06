​Roscosmos employees test positive for COVID-19

As known, a new type of coronavirus infection does not bypass the well-known international organizations. Employees of several structures have contracted the virus. In mid-march, Amazon reported that at least five workers of the warehouse tested positive for the virus. Oracle, Apple, Google, and Amazon are among the most significant global companies that have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against disease.

The head of the company, Dmitry Rogozin said that nine employees of the state corporation had contracted the coronavirus.

According to him, all the patients receive treatment.

Rogozin also clarified that the industry employs about 200 thousand people.

Notably, Russia has so far confirmed 954 new cases of COVID-19 in 49 regions in a single day.