​Romanian Foreign Minister resigns after mass rallies in the country

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of foreign affairs of Romania Titus Corlățean resigned after thousands of people across the country took part in a rally in support of compatriots living abroad, who were not allowed to vote in the first round of presidential elections on November 2. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Titus Corlățean received instructions from the Prime Minister Victor Ponta to organize smooth realization of the second round of elections on November 16, otherwise Corlățean could lose his post.

Romanian citizens living in other countries, planned to vote at embassies, however they complained of long queues, while the documents you need to sign before throwing ballot in the box ran out in some polling stations. Romanian Embassy in Paris had to call the police due to growing discontent among voters.

The first round of the presidential elections was held in Romania on November 2. 14 candidates ran for Head of State, one of which will succeed the current President Traian Băsescu, heading the state since December 20, 2004. After counting nearly 100% of the ballots, the Head of Romanian Government Victor Ponta scored 40,3 percent of vote, and his opponent, Mayor of Sibiu Klaus Iohannis gained 30,4 percent of the vote. The second round of elections is scheduled for November 16.