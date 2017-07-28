Romania bans airplane with Dmitry Rogozin on board from crossing its air space

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian authorities have not allowed the passenger airplane flying to Kishinev with Russian Vice-Premier Dmitry Rogozin on board to cross the air space of the country.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Farit Mukhametshin said.

The airplane has turned to the direction of Moscow. According to him, Russian authorities will decide where the airplane will land.

In connection with incident, boarding on the next plane from Chisinau to Moscow has been delayed.