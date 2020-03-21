Macron announces release of French citizen in Iran

© Iran Front Page https://report.az/storage/news/cd2c39f49ef56d088c7a9966ccc279bf/deeec7f6-9f3e-41da-b6fa-b6fba6294a81_292.jpg

French President Emmanuelle Macron announced the release of French citizen Roland Marshall in Iran.

According to "Report" citing TASS, this is stated in the report, distributed by the administration of the French leader.

"The President of the Republic is pleased to announce the release of Roland Marshall, detained in Iran in June. He will arrive in France this Saturday in the middle of the day," the statement says.

Earlier, French authorities released Iranian prisoner Dzhalal Rukhollanezhad, who was serving a sentence for trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

D. Ruhollanezhad stayed in a French prison for about one year and was released the day before. The prisoner was arrested following the request of U.S. authorities, but later the decision was revised after the cooperation of France with the judicial authorities of Iran.