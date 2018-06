Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rockets have landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in the center of Kabul.

Report informs citign the Tolonews. Eyewitnesses said as many as ten were fired at airport.

Airport is being evacuated and all flights are cancelled for now.

Not details on casualties yet.

Notably, today Pentagon chief James Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived with an unannounced visit to Kabul.