Road accident occurs in El Salvador: 14 dead, 12 injured

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people died as a result of the collision of a truck with a passenger car Pickup.

Report informs citing "RIA Novosti", "Reuters" news agency reported it referring to the local police authorities' statement.

According to the police, the truck driver lost control while driving in the residence of Santa Ana and collided with Pickup carrying passengers.

As a result, 8 adults and 6 children died in a traffic accident, and 12 people were injured. According to police, the truck driver survived.