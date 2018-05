Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Road accident in Turkey killed one person, injured several.

Report informs citing the Habertürk.

According to information, the accident occurred in Sakarya. 1 killed, 6 injured as a car hit the back of truck. Two of the injured were reported to be minor.

Law enforcement officers, ambulances and firefighters were involved to the scene. The injured were hospitalized.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.