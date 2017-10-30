Road accident after wedding in India: 12 killed, 30 wounded

© Flickr / meg and rahul

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people including a three-year-old girl were killed and 30 were injured after a goods vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on Maddur-Kunigal highway in Mandya district on Sunday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the vehicle was carrying 60 of a marriage party from Avarasanahalli and neighbouring villages to Mysuru when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the tree. The bride’s sister is among the dead.

While two persons were killed on the spot, four died in Maddur hospital and the remaining in the Mandya district hospital.