 Top
    Close photo mode

    Road accident after wedding in India: 12 killed, 30 wounded

    Accident happened when driver tried to overtake another vehicle© Flickr / meg and rahul

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people including a three-year-old girl were killed and 30 were injured after a goods vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on Maddur-Kunigal highway in Mandya district on Sunday. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the vehicle was carrying 60 of a marriage party from Avarasanahalli and neighbouring villages to Mysuru when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the tree. The bride’s sister is among the dead.

    While two persons were killed on the spot, four died in Maddur hospital and the remaining in the Mandya district hospital. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi