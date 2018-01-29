River Seine water reaches highest level in France

© Web.de

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The water level in the River Seine on the territory of Paris rose to 5.8 meters today, which became the maximum level during the flood, Report informs referring to foreign media.

According to local meteorological services, water in the river at this level will last until January 30, after which the flood will begin to subside.

Notably, due to the flood in the Paris region, about 1.500 people were evacuated, hundreds of houses lost power. Moreover, river transport suspended in Paris, stations of high-speed line RER C closed.

At the weekend, lower halls in the Louvre were closed due to the threat of flooding.

In 11 French departments, including the Seine and Marne, Hauts-de-Seine and Val-de-Marne, the increased - orange - level of danger due to flooding continues to operate.